Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz Renewed Their Wedding Vows — Already!

Though they've only been man and wife for just over three years, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz did it all over again!

People magazine confirms the Cloud23 CEO, 26, and the actress, 30, renewed their wedding vows Saturday.

Saying it was "about honoring the love and commitment they’ve built together over the years," a source confirmed the couple exchanged vows hoping for "a memory that will last forever."

The two were married in Palm Beach, Florida, in April 2022 after dating since 2019.

Their wedding lasted for several days, and included famous attendees as well as the groom's parents, David and Victoria Beckham; his siblings Romeo, Cruz and Harper; and Peltz's entire family.

Three months ago, the couple publicly celebrated their third anniversary.

On Instagram at the time, Brooklyn sent his bride pink roses, writing, "Dear Nicola, Happy anniversary baby x I love you so much and I continue to fall more in love with you every second x you make me a better man and I couldn't ask for a better partner x you are my soul and my rock x I love you so much Nicola xx Love brooklyn xxxxxxx <3 <3."