Stars Share Outpouring of Love for Late Actor Michael K. Williams

Getty Images

Hollywood is mourning the death of Michael K. Williams after news broke on Monday that the 54-year-old was found dead of a suspected overdose.

Stars took to social media to remember the celebrated actor.

His former “The Wire” co-star Isiah Whitlock Jr. tweeted, "Shocked and saddened by the death of Michael K Williams. One of the nicest brothers on the planet with the biggest heart. An amazing actor and soul."

Another castmate, Wendell Pierce, shared, "The depth of my love for this brother, can only be matched by the depth of my pain learning of his loss. A immensely talented man with the ability to give voice to the human condition portraying the lives of those whose humanity is seldom elevated until he sings their truth."

John Cusack praised Williams’ performance in “The Wire,” calling it, “Among the greatest performances tv and film has ever seen.”

Spike Lee said he was “shook” over the news, writing on Instagram, “Whew Lawd,Dis Is A Tough Day-1st We Lose The Great French Actor JEAN PAUL BELMONDO And Now My Brother MICHAEL K. WILLIAMS. Our Brother Passed Away Today In His Home,Da People’s Republic Of Brooklyn. I’m Shook. Drinking A Bottle Of Italian Red Wine-Brunello Di Montalcino By Myself. Our Greats Are Leaving Us Left And Right. GOD BLESS.🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿”

Riz Ahmed, who appeared with Williams in the miniseries “The Night Of,” wrote, “Rest in Peace MKW…rare talent, unique soul. So generous, humble, badass, and so unapologetically yourself. Thank you for the art you gave us & all you taught me.”

Ahmed also shared stories of his kindness and talent, writing, “Tough week shooting ‘The Night Of.’ He’s told he has afternoon off, but not me. End [of day] in my trailer I see he’s spent his time off buying me the nicest & prob still most expensive jacket I own. Just to give me a boost & show love… Another time I go to his apartment to rehearse. I’m analysing the hell out of the scenes. He tells me ‘stop thinking about it, try dreaming about it’. Took me years to even understand. He brought heart to the art.”

Ellen Barkin, who worked with Williams on “Brooklyn’s Finest,” said, "We lost a great talent. What he brought was his and only his. Rest In Peace Michael K Williams."

Michael’s “Community” co-star Joel McHale paid tribute, writing, "Damn. Just damn. Mr. Williams was such a Good, kind, wonderful man. He was so funny on ‘Community’ and, of course, an actor for the ages."

Aisha Tyler paid tribute with this message, “Michael K Williams was a beautiful, passionate, expansive soul. I felt so lucky to have known him, and we were all so fortunate to have enjoyed his incredible talent. He burned so very bright. Rest in power, MKW. You will forever be The King.”

Jeffrey Dean Morgan posted, “Goddamn it. We lost one of our best, most talented. RIP #MichaelKWilliams. Breaks my heart.”

Mario Cantone wrote, "What a heartbreaking loss. Sweet Michael K. Williams. Rest In Peace humble genius."

James Gunn recalled on Instagram, “I met Michael K Williams many years ago while he was still on The Wire. He was then and has been since then, one of my favorite living actors. In addition he was one of the sweetest, most gentle souls I’ve ever met. Soft-spoken and easy to laugh, so incredibly different from many of the characters he portrayed. His passing today is heartbreaking. Today I mourn his loss and send my love to all the others in this world who loved him. Rest In Peace, Michael.”