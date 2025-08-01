Gwyneth Paltrow’s Secret Crush While Dating Brad Pitt & More Biography Bombshells

Getty

Sex, celebrity feuds, and big-time Hollywood money!

A bombshell new book is diving into the world of all things Gwyneth Paltrow, from her high-profile exes, to being branded a nepo baby, clashes with famous female friends, and building a billion-dollar wellness brand that's made her one of the most polarizing women in the world.

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi talks to author Amy O’Dell, who interviewed 220 people in Paltrow's life and orbit and exposed everything in her new book “Gwyneth.”

Gwyneth is now happily married to producer Brad Falchuk, but in the ‘90s, she was dating another famous Brad… Brad Pitt!

While they looked perfect together in public, it might have been different privately.

Amy shared, “She actually confided to one person I spoke to, that she had a crush on Hugh Grant. She was wondering if Brad was sophisticated enough for her.”

After calling it quits with Pitt, Paltrow ended up dating her “Shakespeare in Love” co-star Ben Affleck.

Amy commented, “They had great sexual chemistry, so they worked together on ‘Shakespeare in Love’ and they did not hide anything, even though she wanted to keep her relationship with Ben out of the limelight.”

Years ago, Gwyneth appeared on “Call Her Daddy” podcast, where she compared her two famous exes and their bedroom skills.

She told Alex Cooper, “Brad was like the sort of major chemistry, love of your life, kind of, at the time and then Ben was, like, technically excellent.”

The book also delves into Gwyneth’s friendship fallouts with Madonna and Winona Ryder.

According to Amy, there was another woman, who had disdain for Gwyneth… John F. Kennedy Jr’s wife Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, who was a publicist for Gwyneth’s favorite fashion house Calvin Klein.

Amy said, “My sources told me that Carolyn Bessette found her, just kind of annoying and if she saw a picture of Gwyneth in the newspaper, she would have a smart remark to say about her.”

Amy believes that Gwyneth’s connections to big brans led to her becoming a business boss!