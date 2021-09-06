'The Wire' Star Michael K. Williams Found Dead — O.D. Suspected

"The Wire" star Michael K. Williams, 54, has been found dead of a suspected O.D. in his Brooklyn penthouse, The New York Post reports.

According to the outlet, the actor — a five-time Emmy nominee who is currently Emmy-nominated for his work on "Lovecraft Country" — was found amid drug paraphernalia that indicated he may have overdosed on fentanyl or heroin.

According to a police source quoted by The Post, there was "no foul play indicated," there was no sign of forced entry, and his apartment showed no signs of robbery.

Born November 22, 1966, Williams appeared in the 1994 music video for Madonna's hit single "Secret," and made his film debut in 1996's "Bullet" thanks to Tupac Shakur, who saw a casting Polaroid of him and was taken with the actor's scar.

Williams debuted on TV with 2001's "Deadline," setting off a relentlessly busy career in the medium. Most unforgettably, he appeared on over 50 episodes of the series "The Wire" (2002-2008) as Omar Little and on over 50 episodes of "Boardwalk Empire" (2010-2014), both on HBO.

He was the lead of the 2015 miniseries "The Spoils Before Dying," which featured Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph.

Along with his nomination for "Lovecraft Country," Williams was nominated for Emmys for his work in "Bessie" (2015), "The Night Of" (2017), and "When They See Us" (2019), and was also nominated as a producer for "Vice" (2018), which was recognized as an Outstanding Informational Series or Special nominee.

Williams had been candid over the years about his substance-abuse issues.

Ironically, Williams had delivered a searing tribute to DMX at the BET Awards in June, two months after the legendary rapper's death, and less than three months before his own tragically early passing.

As news of Williams' death spread, "Damn RIP" trended on Twitter along with his name.

Actor David Alan Grier tweeted, "Damn! Such a loss! This man was an amazing actor and a beautiful artist gone too soon…"

Ellen Barkin concurred, tweeting, "We lost a great talent. What he brought was his and only his. Rest In Peace Michael K Williams."