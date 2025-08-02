Prince Harry Denies He Physically Fought Prince Andrew

Getty Images

Prince Harry is hotly denying a report in a new book that he came to blows with his controversial uncle, Prince Andrew — and that's not the only bone he has to pick with the new publication.

"Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York" by Andrew Lownie purports to be the warts-and-all story of the Duke and Duchess of York, Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah "Fergie" Ferguson.

In it, Lownie asserts a "heated argument" with Andrew in 2013 occurred when Andrew said something unkind "behind Harry's back." According to the author, "punches were thrown," leaving Andrew's royal nose bloodied.

Elsewhere in the gossipy tome, it is alleged that Andrew was secretly undermining the relationship between Harry and his future wife, Meghan Markle, by telling people she was an opportunist.

A spokesman for Harry tells People magazine, “I can confirm neither of those things are true. Prince Harry and Prince Andrew have never had a physical fight, nor did Prince Andrew ever make those comments about the Duchess of Sussex to Prince Harry.”

The book delves deeply into a rumored rift between the brothers and their uncle, who has been dogged by his association with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell for years. The book reports that Prince William has been behind the push to remove Andrew from Royal Lodge, the estate on which he lives, and also has no affection for his ex, Fergie.

Kensington Palace is staying out of this one.

Harry, 40, and Meghan, 43, have been living in Montecito, California, with her three children. Following years of bad blood, it has been reported that Harry is seeking to reconnect with his brother and father.