Getty Images

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ lawyer Marc Agnifilo is commenting on the rumors that President Donald Trump could possibly pardon his famous client.

In an interview with Variety, Agnifilo said, “I am not involved in that in the least. I have literally no idea. There are times I think there’s nothing to it, and there are times I think it’s just rumor mill stuff. But, I do not purport to know the President’s mind. I really don’t know.”

He insisted that a pardon isn’t part of his legal strategy, saying, “My end of the business is very focused on the case alone — the merit of the case and what happened in the courtroom. I don’t do anything else.”

Earlier this week, Agnifilo filed a motion, requesting that his conviction on two counts be overturned. If that can’t be granted, then his team is asking for a new trial.

Last month, Combs was found guilty on two counts of engaging in transportation to engage in prostitution, but not guilty on alleged racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking.

Agnifilo insisted, “Sean Combs has basically been convicted for using the services of a sex worker, and that’s just not really prosecuted anymore. The Mann Act is not supposed to be applied to the user of prostitution services… It’s supposed to be used for people who make money from the business of prostitution.”

The motion had similar arguments that were made in the past, but Agnifilo thinks they’ll be received differently by the judge.

He said, “We’ve now had the time to review hundreds of Mann Act cases over several decades, and so our letter that we submitted this week is based on all of that work, which hadn’t been done during the trial because there’s just no reason to do it. The trial is about guilt or innocence, not about how the Mann Act applies historically.”

Despite the two convictions, Agnifilo believes Diddy received a fair trial. He noted, “Yes. I think Judge Subramanian is a very fair judge, and he worked remarkably hard to give us as fair a trial as possible. This trial wasn’t perfect, because none is. But the judge did an outstanding job in being thoughtful, being careful, giving a lot of time to the parties. I can’t say enough good things about our judge. He’s a terrific person. And while no trial is perfect, just like no lawyer is perfect, I thought this one was pretty close.”

Agnifilo also gave an update on Diddy’s mindset while he awaits sentencing.

He stressed, “He misses his kids. He’s learned a lot. His time in jail — nearly 11 months now — has given him the ability to reflect and consider his life and look at all the blessings he’s been given: his seven children, the fact that he’s still close with the mothers of his children, the life he’s been given. His view is: “Have I lived up to the blessings I’ve been given?” And I think his conclusion is: “Not in every aspect of my life have I lived up to those blessings.” What he wants to do when he gets out is to start small. He wants to spend time with his children and get reacquainted with his own life.”

“One of the horrible things about the MDC [Metropolitan Detention Center, where Combs is held in Brooklyn] is not going outside ever,” Agnifilo added. “He hasn’t been outside since September. He hasn’t had sun on his skin. It’s sort of like sensory deprivation. The light’s always the same, it’s artificial light, there’s no breeze, there’s no wind, there’s very little change in temperature. So, he wants to get out and be with his family.”