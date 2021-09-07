‘Tiger King’ Star Erik Cowie, 53, Found Dead

So far, law enforcement sources tell the site he was found dead at a residence in NYC. Cowie was discovered face down in a bedroom, and insiders say there were no drugs at the scene, nor anything suspicious.

The Tiger King Park Instagram account shared a photo and video of Erik with the message, “It comes with great sadness to say that a dear friend and hard working employee has passed away. Erik Cowie dedicated every waking moment caring for the animals at GWEAP & Tiger King Park. After the animals were ripped away by the Department of Justice, he sadly couldn’t take it anymore. He absolutely loved all the animals and would show up early to check on each and everyone. He had his Demons but the animals helped bring joy and happiness in his life. #rip #tigerking #erikcowie.”