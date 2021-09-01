NeNe Leakes’ Husband Gregg Dies After Cancer Battle

Getty Images

NeNe Leakes’ husband Gregg Leakes has died at the age of 66.

On Wednesday, NeNe and Gregg’s publicist confirmed his death in an official statement. He said, “Today the Leakes family is in deep pain with a broken heart. After a long battle with cancer, Gregg Leakes has passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by all of his children, very close loved ones and wife Nene Leakes.”

“We ask that you pray for peace and strength over their family & allow them to mourn in private during this very very difficult time,” the statement continued.

TMZ reports a funeral will not be held, at Greg’s request, though there will be a celebration of life at some point. He will be cremated.

Earlier this week, NeNe posted that she was “broken” on Instagram.

NeNe recently gave a heartbreaking update on Gregg while stopping by her Linnethia Lounge.

Gregg, 66, was diagnosed with Stage III colon cancer in 2018, but had been in remission. In June, she revealed the cancer had returned and he had to undergo surgery.

During her visit to Linnethia, a fan asked her for a happy birthday message, then reportedly accused her of being rude.

NeNe responded by getting on the mic and wishing them a happy birthday before telling them, “If you see me, if you see my son, give us a lot of love. My husband is transitioning to the other side… You don’t know what we’re dealing with right now. We walked in this lounge because we had to walk in this lounge because this is our business. So, when people approach and say, ‘You’re rude because you don’t want to say happy birthday,’ my husband is at home dying. I don’t want to say, ‘Happy birthday.’”