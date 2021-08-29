Ed Asner of 'Mary Tyler Moore,' 'Lou Grant' Dies at 91

Splash News

TV icon Ed Asner died Sunday peacefully at his home Sunday at 91, Yahoo! Entertainment reports.

Asner was the most awarded actor at the Emmys with seven trophies, winning five times for his portrayal of the character Lou Grant on both "Mary Tyler Moore," a comedy, and "Lou Grant," a drama.

Asner's passing follows a spate of recent deaths among "Mary Tyler Moore's" iconic cast — Moore in 2017, Georgia Engel and Valerie Harper in 2019, and Cloris Leachman and Gavin MacLeod this year. With his death, 99-year-old Betty White is the last surviving main cast member from the series, as she is from "The Golden Girls."

Asner is also fondly remembered as a former president of the Screen Actors Guild.