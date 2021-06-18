John Paragon, Jambi the Genie from 'Pee-wee's Playhouse,' Dies at 66

John Paragon, the actor best known as Jambi the Genie on "Pee-wee's Playhouse," has died.

TMZ reports the Riverside County Coroner confirmed Paragon died of unknown causes in April. He was 66.

It was Paragon's blue-painted face that would appear anytime Paul Reubens' Pee-wee Herman character wished for something on the classic series, which ran from 1986-1990.

He was also Jambi in the TV movies "The Pee-wee Herman Show" (1981) and "Christmas at Pee-wee's Playhouse" (1988). He reprised the character for Reubens' successful Broadway run with "The Pee-wee Herman Show on Broadway" in 2010.

Paragon also voiced Pterri, a green pterodactyl, on the show.

The actor's eclectic career included appearances in the cult favorites "Eating Raoul" (1982), "Pandemonium" (1982), the series "Madame's Place" (1982), "Spaceballs" (1987), "Sledge Hammer!" (1988), "Elvira: Mistress of the Dark" (1988), and "UHF" (1989).

He was also Cedric, one half of a bullying, armoire-stealing gay couple on three episodes of "Seinfeld" (1995 & 1998).