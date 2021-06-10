Blake Lively’s Dad Ernie Lively Dead at 74

Getty Images

Actor Ernie Lively has died at the age of 74.

Lively died on June 3 of cardiac complications, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Lively was surrounded by his wife Elaine and his children, including daughter Blake Lively.

Nearly 10 years ago, Ernie underwent heart surgery, which included having stem cells injected into his heart to repair damage. At the time, he told People magazine, “I woke up the other morning and told my wife, 'I haven't felt this good in years.’ I moved to Utah because of the snow, but I haven't been able to ski. I literally didn't have the heart to do it. Now, I'm excited about living the rest of my life instead of sitting around. Dr. Patel saved my life."

During his acting career, Lively appeared in such films as “Shocker” (1989), “The Man in the Moon” (1991), “Passenger 57” (1992), “The Beverly Hillbillies” (1993), and “Mulholland Falls” (1996).

In 2005, Ernie played Blake’s father in her hit “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants.”

On TV, he appeared on “The Dukes of Hazzard” (1979-1984), “Murder, She Wrote” (1990-1996), “The X Files” (1995), “That ‘70s Show” (2000), and “The West Wing” (2000-2005).