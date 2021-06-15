Lisa Banes of 'Gone Girl,' 'Once Upon a Time,' Dies After Scooter Hit-and-Run

Getty Images

Veteran stage, TV, and movie actress Lisa Banes has died following a hit-and-run accident involving a scooter on June 4.

At the time, The New York Post reported Banes, 65, was hit by a person riding on a red-and-black scooter or motor bike while crossing an NYC street.

Police confirmed Banes was in a crosswalk and had the right of way.

After the incident, Banes was taken to Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital in critical condition with a traumatic brain injury. Her wife, Kathryn Kranhold, said at the time, "We'll know more in the next few days," criticizing the city's "lawless roadway" when it comes to which rules such motorized vehicles must follow.

Banes — whose film career stretched back to 1984 and included the 1988 Tom Cruise hit "Cocktail" and the 2014 smash "Gone Girl," and who hadd been seen on such TV shows as "Once Upon a Time," "Masters of Sex," "The Orville," and "Nashville" — had reportedly been visiting the city for the first time since the pandemic struck.

Banes' roots in the theater ran deep, including appearing on Broadway and picking up a Theatre World Award in 1981 for "Look Back in Anger." She had reunited with some of her co-stars from the 2018 play "The Niceties" immediately prior to the collision.

According to The Post, 58 pedestrians have been killed so far in 2021, more than double the number from a year ago.