Lisa Banes of 'Gone Girl,' 'Once Upon a Time,' Critical After Scooter Hit-and-Run

Getty Images

Veteran stage, TV, and movie actress Lisa Banes is in critical condition following a hit-and-run accident involving a scooter.

The New York Post reports Banes, 65, was hit by a person riding on a red-and-black scooter or motor bike while crossing an NYC street Friday.

Police confirmed Banes was in a crosswalk and had the right of way.

As of Saturday evening, Banes was at Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital in critical condition with a traumatic brain injury. Her wife, Kathryn Kranhold, said, "We'll know more in the next few days," criticizing the city's "lawless roadway" when it comes to which rules such motorized vehicles must follow.

Banes — whose film career stretches back to 1984 and includes the 1988 Tom Cruise hit "Cocktail" and the 2014 smash "Gone Girl," and who has been seen on such TV shows as "Once Upon a Time," "Masters of Sex," "The Orville," and "Nashville" — had reportedly been visiting the city for the first time since the pandemic struck.

Banes' roots in the theater run deep, including appearing on Broadway and picking up a Theatre World Award in 1981 for "Look Back in Anger." She had reunited with some of her co-stars from the 2018 play "The Niceties" immediately prior to the collision.

According to The Post, 58 pedestrians have been killed so far in 2021, more than double the number from a year ago.