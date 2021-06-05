'Peyton Place,' 'Operation Petticoat' Actor Robert Hogan Dies at 87

Getty Images

Robert Hogan, a TV and stage actor remembered for a prolific 60-year career, died May 27 of pneumonia at his home in Maine. He was 87.

He began his career with an appearance on the series "True Story" in 1961, working steadily through 2018.

On TV, Hogan's most memorable impressions — out of more than 100 appearances — may have been his more than 60 episodes as morally compromised Rev. Tom Winter on TV's "Peyton Place" (1968-1969), his performance as Lt. Commander Haller on the short-lived series "Operation Petticoat" (1978-1979), and a recurring role as Greg Stemple on "Alice" (1977-1982).

He appeared on nearly ever major series at one time or another, from "The Twilight Zone" (1964) to several soap operas, most recently "One Life to Live" (1995-1998, 2000).

He also held the distinction of having the lead character on TV's "Hogan's Heroes" named after him by his friend, series creator Bernard Fein.

Hogan's work on the stage was more critically acclaimed. A New Yorker, he made his professional debut 60 years ago in the Off-Broadway production "Call Me by My Rightful Name," and debuted on Broadway in the original 1989 production of Aaron Sorkin's "A Few Good Men." He also appeared on Broadway in "Hamlet" (1992), and Off-Broadway a number of other times, winning an Outer Critics Circle Award for his work in the 1998 play "Never the Sinner."

Compared to his TV career, Hogan rarely worked in film, but was immortalized in the medium when Quentin Tarantino used a snippet of Hogan's work on "The F.B.I." (1965) in a sequence of his hit "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood" (2019).