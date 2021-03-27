Celebrity News March 27, 2021
'Bad Girls Club' Star Deshayla Harris Dies in Virginia Beach Shooting
Deshayla Harris, who appeared on Season 17 of the series "Bad Girls Club," died Friday in a Virginia Beach shooting, TMZ reports.
The Virginia Beach Police Department confirmed the death of Harris, who was 28, as well as the death of 25-year-old Donovan Lynch, who died in a separate, unrelated shooting that occurred on the same day.
According to police, Harris had been a bystander, and was hit by a stray bullet. She died at the scene.
Up to eight others were injured in the pair of shootings, and while cops confirm three men — Ahmon Adams, Nyquez Baker and Devon Dorsey Jr. — were arrested and charged with counts including assault and the use and reckless handling of a firearm, they were not involved in the shooting that led to Harris' death.
Harris is remembered as the Firecracker Fashionista on "Bad Girls Club."