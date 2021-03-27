'Bad Girls Club' Star Deshayla Harris Dies in Virginia Beach Shooting

Instagram

Deshayla Harris, who appeared on Season 17 of the series "Bad Girls Club," died Friday in a Virginia Beach shooting, TMZ reports.

The Virginia Beach Police Department confirmed the death of Harris, who was 28, as well as the death of 25-year-old Donovan Lynch, who died in a separate, unrelated shooting that occurred on the same day.

According to police, Harris had been a bystander, and was hit by a stray bullet. She died at the scene.

Up to eight others were injured in the pair of shootings, and while cops confirm three men — Ahmon Adams, Nyquez Baker and Devon Dorsey Jr. — were arrested and charged with counts including assault and the use and reckless handling of a firearm, they were not involved in the shooting that led to Harris' death.