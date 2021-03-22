Bobby Brown Jr.’s Cause of Death Revealed

Bobby Brown and Kim Ward’s son Bobby Jr., 28, was found dead in November, and now his cause of death has been revealed.

L.A. County Medical Examiner’s Office autopsy and toxicology reports, obtained by TMZ, indicate a deadly mix of drugs was to blame.

According to the docs, alcohol, cocaine, and fentanyl were found Bobby Jr.’s system. His death is listed as accidental.

A witness is also cited in the report as telling police that Bobby Jr. was seen drinking tequila and snorting half a Percocet and cocaine.

In November, a source told TMZ that Bobby Jr. was found dead in his L.A.-area home. No foul play is suspected.

Bobby Brown Jr. — who appeared on his dad’s 2005 reality show “Being Bobby Brown” as a teenager — is pictured in the above 2018 image, center, alongside his half-brother Landon, on the left, and his father, on the right.

Brown Jr. is the second of Brown's children to die. His only child with Whitney Houston, Bobbi Kristina Brown, died in July 2015 at 22 after having been in a medically induced coma since January of that year, when she was found facedown and unconscious in a bathtub at her Alpharetta, Georgia, home. Her pop icon mother died of an accidental overdose in a bathtub at the Beverly Hilton Hotel three years earlier, on February 11, 2012.