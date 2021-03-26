Actor Craig ‘muMs’ Grant Dead at 52

Getty Images

Craig Grant, who was known by his slam poetry name "muMs the Schemer,” has died. He was 52.

His reps at Ellis Talent Group confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter, but no cause of death was given.

The statement said, "We are heartbroken over the loss of one of the most genuine, caring, loving souls we have ever had the pleasure of representing. Craig was more than our client, he was our dear friend. We all just lost a phenomenal man."

The LAByrinth Theater also shared the news on Instagram, writing, “The LAByrinth family is deeply saddened to share the news of the unexpected loss of Craig ‘muMs’ Grant. We’ll forever miss our friend, brother, LAB member, Emcee, mentor, poet, actor, spoken-word giant, and fire-breathing teddy bear. muMs’ presence, performances, and words inspired a generation. His legacy will live on, from the Bronx and into the beyond. Keep rocking the mic, Schemer!”

Grant was known for his slam poetry, theater work, and many television and film roles. Fans might know him best as Arnold “Poet” Jackson on “Oz” (1997-2003).

The actor was busy with projects at the time of his death, including filming a recurring role on Starz’ “Hightown,” and was planning to travel to Atlanta to shoot the Tyler Perry BET+ series “All the Queen’s Men.”