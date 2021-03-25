Actor Richard Gilliland Dead at 71

Getty Images

Richard Gilliland, who starred in “Designing Women,” has died. He was 71.

Gilliland, who was married to actress Jean Smart, passed away March 18 in L.A. after a brief illness, reports The Wrap.

He played Annie Potts’ boyfriend on “Designing Women,” but Gilliland actually met his wife Jean while working on the show. They wed in 1987.

They went on to work together in “Just My Imagination” and “Audrey’s Rain,” as well as on the stage in “It Had to Be You” and “Love Letters.”

Fans might also know Richard from his many other acting credits, including “Dexter,” “Desperate Housewives” and “Scandal.”

He is survived by Jean and their two children, Connor and Bonnie (“Ani”).