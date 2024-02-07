Céline Dion’s Reaction to Taylor Swift Grammys ‘Snub’

Getty Images

On Sunday, Céline Dion made a surprise appearance at the Grammys!

Dion presented Album of the Year to Taylor Swift, who made history by winning the award four times.

While there was widespread social media speculation that Taylor had “snubbed” Céline as she accepted her Grammy, Dion is not paying it any mind.

On Tuesday, Dion posted a TikTok slideshow featuring photos of herself with stylist Law Roach, Oprah Winfrey, Stevie Wonder and Taylor!

The TikTok was captioned, “Such a memorable night.”

Céline and Taylor shared a sweet hug backstage after Taylor’s major win.

A source recently told Page Six, “I don’t think Céline cared and they talked backstage afterwards. But Céline was just gracious and happy to be there.”

Dion has been keeping a low profile since announcing her Stiff-Person Syndrome diagnosis in December 2022.

The insider added, “She wanted to show everyone that she’s doing alright. She has good days and bad days… It’s a painful disease, but it’s not a death sentence.”

“She’s clearly capable of doing things and she wanted to show everyone that she’s back,” the source went on about the five-time Grammy winner. “She looked fantastic. The hope is that she will be able to perform.”

She even sang publicly for the first time in years backstage at the Grammys in an impromptu video with Sonyae that went viral.

When Dion stepped on stage at the Grammys, she received a standing ovation from the star-studded crowd.