Kris Jenner Calls Cheating on Robert Kardashian Sr. Her ‘Biggest Regret’

Kris Jenner was in the hot seat on “The Kardashians” this week as daughter Khloé asked her about her “mindset” when she cheated on her first husband Robert Kardashian Sr.

Jenner said having an affair in 1989 with Todd Waterman, who was a soccer player at the time, was her “biggest regret.”

The mother and daughter were discussing Khloé’s ex, Tristan Thompson, who was unfaithful to Khloé during their relationship.

Khloé asked, "What was your mindset when you cheated, when you did that with my dad, and you had four kids and you had a family? Yes, I know you were really young..."

Kris insisted that “being really young and dumb is something that plays into it because you don’t really understand the consequences of your actions."

Khloé continued, "But what was my dad not doing that made you want to look elsewhere”

Jenner explained, "I don't know, because he was such a great husband and such a great dad, and I think that I fell into a situation where I thought that the grass was greener somewhere else, and I made a huge mistake. That’s my life’s biggest regret."

During a confessional, Kris reflected on Khloé and Tristan, saying, "When I got divorced, Robert and I became best friends. We talked on the phone all day long, helped each other through things all the time, and I did have regrets. I thought, ‘Wow, what was I thinking?’ So, I want Khloé to be really careful when she makes these decisions and she has to let somebody go."

During Khloé and Kris’ conversation, Jenner said, "I'm not proud of the way I behaved during that time, but you know what? Everything happens for a reason. I really do live my life by thinking God has a plan, and without that whole thing happening, there never would’ve been Kendall and Kylie [Jenner]."

Kris and Robert were married from 1978 to 1991, and had four children: Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Robert Jr.

Before their divorce was finalized, she met Caitlyn Jenner and they were married less than six months later. They welcomed Kendall and Kylie, but split in 2013.

Robert Sr. passed away in September 2003 after battling esophageal cancer.