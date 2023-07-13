Khloé Kardashian Says She ‘Forgives Tristan’ but ‘Doesn’t Forget What He’s Done’

Getty Images

Khloé Kardashian’s baby boy Tatum will be making another on-screen appearance on “The Kardashians.”

In a preview for next week’s episode, Tristan Thompson, Khloé’s ex and Tatum’s father, is seen bringing baby Tatum back to Khloé’s house.

In the scene, which also includes Kris Jenner, Thompson expresses his gratitude and appreciation for the family.

“Thank you so much for me and my family. You know, I don’t know what I’d do without you guys right now,” Tristan said, his words bringing tears to Kris’ eyes.

Kardashian and Thompson welcomed Tatum in July 2022 via surrogate.

In the July 13 episode of “The Kardashians,” Kim revealed to Khloé and Scott Disick over dinner that Tristan had reached out to her to tell her he was buying a house in Hidden Hills, California. Scott proceeds to ask Khloé if she was aware her ex was looking to live in the exclusive gated community the Kardashians call home.

“I knew he was looking in Hidden Hills before. Like, I knew like six or eight months ago,” Khloé says.

After Scott asks Khloé where she and Tristan stand if there are any “talks of chances?” The Good American co-founder says, “No, no chances.”

She added that she has moved on from the drama. “No, I’m totally fine with him, like, I don’t have any issues with him, I really don’t. I just don’t have the energy for issues.”

When Khloé is asked by a producer during the confessional interview if she has forgiven Tristan, she says she has for herself.

“Yeah, I forgive Tristan. It doesn’t mean I’ve forget what he’s done, but I forgive Tristan to me, ‘cause I’ve gotta let that s**t go. I need to for myself, because I can’t move on with my life if I’m holding onto this bullsh*t.”

Khloé and Tristan became embroiled in scandal in late 2021 when it was revealed that Tristan had fathered another baby with fitness model Maralee Nichols. Court documents showed Thompson had asked for a paternity test. He eventually confirmed he was the father of Nichols’ son, Theo.

Khloé said on “The Kardashians” that she “found out with the rest of the world” about Tristan’s cheating.

Calling it an “act of betrayal,” Khloéexplained to a producer how deceitful she felt Thompson’s actions were.