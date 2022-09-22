Hulu

Khloé Kardashian gave fans a first look at her baby boy on the Season 2 premiere of “The Kardashians.”

During the episode, viewers learn more about Khloe’s drama with Tristan Thompson, see her head to the hospital with sister Kim (not Tristan) for the baby’s birth, as well as glimpsing Thompson visiting the hospital after the baby is born.

Kardashian and Thompson, who are also the parents of 4-year-old True, have had an on-again, off-again relationship. They decided to have another child together via surrogate in November, but right after the embryo transfer, Khloé found out he was having a child with Maralee Nichols.

Her son with Tristan was born in December.

Khloé opened up about her heartbreak in “The Kardashians,” explaining, “It is supposed to be a really exciting, amazing time and it is just a different experience I think, I mean I know, but time is ticking and I keep burying my head in the sand and that doesn’t do anything, so this is where we are.”

She then heads to the delivery room with Kim, where they meet Khloé’s baby boy for the first time.

Hulu

Kim asks her how it feels to be a mom of two, and Khloé tells her, “Well, it is about two hours in. So far, it is going good.”

In a confessional, she goes on to share, “Ever since December, it has been this dark cloud looming over me every single day. I’ve been feeling depressed and sad, and now that my son is here, I get to move on and I get to enjoy. It is almost like I get to close that chapter and be done with this chapter and put it behind me.”

She added, “Now, I finally get to start the healing process… I finally get to start enjoying my life with two kids now and start figuring this out… This is going to be day one, and this is going to be the start of something positive and happy and beautiful.”

Despite their tense relationship, Thompson did visit his son at the hospital. Khloé said, “I’ve been on the fence about having Tristan come to the hospital or not, but Tristan wants to be here so why not let him come? I’ll never get this moment back.”

Hulu

The exes share a sweet moment in the hospital room as Khloé hands the baby to Tristan and he holds his son for the first time.

Kardashian did not reveal her son’s name in the episode, jokingly calling him “No-Name Johnson” on the ride home.