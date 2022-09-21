Khloé Kardashian Gets Emotional Talking Baby #2 with Tristan Thompson

Instagram/Getty

Khloé Kardashian says she’s ready to talk about baby No. 2 with Tristan Thompson in a promo for “The Kardashians” Season 2.

The exes were already the parents of 4-year-old daughter True when they welcomed a baby boy in August via surrogate.

There was a lot of drama, however, surrounding their family leading up to their son’s arrival.

A month after they implanted the embryo, news broke that Thompson had cheated on Khloé months earlier and was having a baby with a woman named Maralee Nichols.

In the new “The Kardashians” promo, Khloé says, “There is something that I am ready to talk about.”

The emotional star goes on to say, “Tristan and I are having another baby, and it’s supposed to be a really exciting time and it’s just a different experience.”

Her mom Kris Jenner, with tears in her eyes, adds, “It’s hard to watch her in pain.”

The promo ends on a positive note, as Kardashian says, “This has been a difficult time in my life, but it’s the start of something positive and happy and beautiful.”

In August, Kardashian’s rep confirmed their son’s arrival, telling People magazine, “We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family.”