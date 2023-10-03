Celebrity News October 03, 2023
Kim Kardashian Poses in Sparkly (and Very Tiny) Gucci Bra Worth $18K
Kim Kardashian is showing off her sexy side on Instagram in a barely-there rhinestone bra!
The reality star just dropped the thirst trap wearing nothing but the sparkly showgirl piece and silk loungewear.
The pics are a bit dark and grainy. In one, Kim is looking into the camera. She snaps a selfie in another. The star shows off her long ponytail braid in the third image, lying back in a fourth.
She wrote in the caption, “It’s all Gucci.”
According to resale sites, the rare Alessandro Michele Gucci bra hit the runway in 2019, and is now selling for up to $18,000.
Meanwhile, those cozy pants retail for $1,650, and the robe-like wrap dress she’s wearing is $3,600.
Kim’s post comes on the heels of her sister Kendall Jenner’s new Gucci Valigeria campaign with Bad Bunny. Check out their sweet pic!
