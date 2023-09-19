Are Kim Kardashian & Odell Beckham Jr. Dating?

Getty Images

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson called it quits last year, but does she have a new man?

A source told People magazine that Kardashian, 42, is “hanging out” with football player Odell Beckham Jr., 30, who recently split from girlfriend Lauren Wood.

Kim and Odell have not commented on the reports, but another source insisted to TMZ that they are just friends. They also have some mutual friends, too.

Kardashian has watched Beckham Jr. play football in the past when he was on the Los Angeles Rams. She even took her son Saint to a game.

According to the insider, Kim isn’t serious with anyone right now, but she’s open to being in a relationship.

If the dating reports are true, it won’t be the first time that Kim has dated a football star.

Kardashian dated Reggie Bush for three years before they ended their relationship in 2010.

Following their breakup, Bush opened up about the media frenzy surrounding their relationship. He told Rachael Ray, “I play football, and most football players are camera shy.”

While he would prefer to be “left alone,” he dealt with the cameras because “it’s important to [Kim].”