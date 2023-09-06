Watch Kim Kardashian in Creepy ‘American Horror Story: Delicate’ Trailer

The official trailer for “American Horror Story: Delicate” has just been released!

The trailer features Kim Kardashian, Emma Roberts, Cara Delevingne and Matt Czuchry.

The 12th season of the Emmy-winning horror series is based on Danielle Valentine’s new novel “Delicate Condition,” out August 1. The story follows Anna Alcott, played by Roberts, as she goes to great lengths to have a baby while being convinced there is a greater power working against her.

In the trailer, Kim’s character Siobhan Walsh tells Anna, “You are an A-list star now. Focus on the good.”

Despite some concerns, Anna’s husband, played by Czuchry, tells her, “All this will be worth it once we meet our perfect baby.”

Cara seems to play a nurse, who follows Anna.

In another clip from the trailer, Siobhan asks Anna over the phone, “Do you want an Oscar? Do you want it as much as a baby?” Anna responds, “Yes.”

Near the end of the trailer, Anna is strapped down while saying, “Get away from my baby!”

Earlier this year, creator Ryan Murphy raved about Kardashian, telling The Hollywood Reporter, “Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the ‘AHS’ family. Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture. Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done.”