Backgrid

Reality star Kim Kardashian is soaking up the last days of summer!

Over the Labor Day weekend, Kardashian was spotted in a vintage Chanel bikini while enjoying a day at the beach in Turks and Caicos.

The pink bikini, which is covered with the Chanel logo, recently sold for nearly $7K on the resale market.

Along with showing off her bootylicious body, Kim rocked a braided ponytail.

Kardashian is no stranger to bikinis.

Just days ago, she posted a selfie of herself wearing a gold bikini. She wrote on Instagram, “All that glitters is gold,” a lyric to Smash Mouth’s hit song “All Star.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The band approved of her caption, reposting her Instagram on X, former known as Twitter. They wrote, “Only shooting stars.”

Earlier this year, Kardashian revealed how she sculpts her body for swimsuit season!

The SKIMS founder told her Instagram followers that she “trains for two hours, five to six times a week” with Senada Greca, who helps her achieve her goal to “gain muscle and feel stronger.”

Instagram