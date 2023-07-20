Getty Images

Kim Kardashian confessed to rushing the healing process of her divorce from Kanye West.

Reflecting on her past relationship with Pete Davidson, which began months after she split with West after nearly seven years of marriage, Kim realized she actually wasn’t ready to date again.

"I definitely jumped into another relationship so fast," Kim told sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner on the July 20 episode of “The Kardashians.” "It got my mind away from stuff, and that's not a way to run from things. It's better to deal, heal — that's a good one — deal, heal, feel."

The reality star filed for divorce from the rapper in February 2021. She and Davidson began dating in October of that year.

Kim’s relationship with Pete caused the “Saturday Night Live” host to become the target of Kanye in both his music and on social media. During this time, West was also making grand declarations of wanting to reconcile with Kim, encouraging fans to “scream” at Pete if they saw him in public. The Grammy winner also leaked texts from his ex-wife pleading for him to stop threatening Davidson.

“U are creating a dangerous and scary environment. Someone will hurt Pete and this will be all your fault.”

Kim and Pete broke up in August of 2022 after nine months together. West did apologize eventually for “any stress” he caused. Shortly after, he made anti-Semitic comments that led him to receive immense backlash, including the loss of numerous deals.

This season’s episodes of “The Kardashians” have shown how much all of this has weighed on Kim, with her breaking down to family at times about Kanye’s behavior. While admitting co-parenting with West is difficult, she has maintained that it’s still important for her to protect their four kids from all the negativity.

"After all of the mean things that he's done, the kids have no clue," she said on the newest episode of “The Kardashians.”

"They don't know a thing. They think their dad is the best thing and the most amazing thing and he's so great with them. Why would I take that away from them because I'm angry? Granted, I have a lot to be angry at, but they don't know that."

Kim also spoke with Vogue Italia about navigating emotions from their divorce, telling the outlet that speaking out against her ex’s rants is sometimes just not an option.