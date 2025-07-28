Justin Baldoni & Wife Celebrate Wedding Anniversary Amid Blake Lively Legal Battle

Getty Images

Justin Baldoni and his wife Emily are celebrating 12 years of marriage.

The anniversary comes amid Justin’s ongoing “It Ends with Us” legal battle with Blake Lively, and weeks after his $400-million lawsuit against Blake and her husband Ryan Reynolds was dismissed by a judge.

Over the weekend, Baldoni paid tribute to Emily on Instagram with a throwback photo from their wedding. In the pic, the couple dances cheek to cheek. Emily wears a wedding dress and flower crown, while Justin wears a tan suit.

“I’d marry you again and again and again and again…” Justin wrote in the caption. “Happy anniversary my love. T W E L V E. ❤️”

Instagram

Emily shared a photo a more recent photo of the pair kissing while both wear flower crowns. She posted, “T W E L V E. Still madly in love with you ❤️,” and gave photo credit to their daughter Maiya, 9. The parents also share son Maxwell, 7.

Justin and Emily tied the knot in Corona, California, in July 2013.

Videos of his proposal and their wedding made a splash online.

His proposal went viral after the 27-minute video was posted online. It shows Emily reacting to a pre-taped video of Justin lip syncing to various songs as he pops the question.

Their wedding vows went viral years later amid his legal battle, after it surfaced that he started off with an apology to Emily.

In a video posted 11 years ago, Justin tells Emily at their nuptials, “I want to start off my vows to you with an apology. I’m sorry for all my faults, my shortcomings, for my insecurities and my ego and for everything that I’ve ever done or said that’s hurt you. And everything I’ve ever brought to this relationship that hasn’t been pure.”

He continued, “But with that apology also comes a promise. Emily, for the rest of my life, I will cherish you, I will appreciate you, I will listen to you, I will laugh with you, I will take care of you, I will honor you and I will respect you.”

Emily tells him, “I will stand strong by your side, grateful to have a man who will go above and beyond to comfort a friend or to simply make somebody feel loved.”