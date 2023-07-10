KimKardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian is no stranger to selfies, but her latest one may be the most unforgettable for the reality star!

In an Instagram post, the SKIMS co-founder shared with fans her discovery of a strange shadow in the background of a recent photo of herself.

"Soooo I took this pic last week when I was alone, and now going through my phone I am freaking out noticing a woman in the window,” Kim wrote in the post.

Social media users were quick to offer their reactions on the eerie reflection.

"Looks like an alien!!" one user wrote.

"Omg it's a ghost!!!!!" suggested another.

"This is a case for the FBI," wrote one commenter.

"It's just your reflection," one fan explained, and another offered a similar reason, writing, "Your shadow from the sun."

Whatever it may be, Kim may use it as inspiration for her newest role on the upcoming 12th season of “American Horror Story,” for which, she told “Variety” in May, she took acting lessons.