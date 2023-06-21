TikTok/Getty

Kim Kardashian is rethinking her daughter North West’s use of TikTok.

The star mom shares an account with her 10-year-old, but her ex, Kanye West, has always had an issue with their daughter being on the social media platform.

Now, Kim admits he might have a valid point after North dressed up as Ice Spice and lip synced the graphic lyrics to the song “Boy’s a liar, Pt 2.”

Kardashian opened up to Time magazine about the ordeal, saying, “As soon as I saw the words, I was like, ‘Oh, no, we’re taking this down.’”

She added, “I saw on the Internet [people saying], ‘Kanye was right,’ and maybe he was in that instance. But she loves making slime videos and doing her little hair tutorials, and I will fight for her to be creative.”

Back in February 2022, Kanye put Kim on blast for letting their daughter North West make TikTok videos, and a public feud erupted on Instagram.

He originally wrote on Instagram, “SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL?”

Kardashian hit back on Instagram Stories with the message: “Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create.”

She continued, “As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness.”