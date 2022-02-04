Kim Kardashian & Kanye West’s Feud Over North West’s TikToks Goes Public

Kanye West, 44, put Kim Kardashian, 41, on blast for letting their daughter North West make TikTok videos, and now Kim is hitting back.

Kim filed for divorce last February, and Kanye hasn’t shied away from putting the split in the spotlight.

Now, he writes on Instagram, “SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL?”

Kardashian hit back on Instagram Stories with the message: “Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create.”

She continued, “As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness.”

The reality star insisted, “Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all. From the beginning I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way.”

Kim said, “I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably.”

The news comes after Kanye sat down with “Hollywood Unlocked” last month, claiming he retrieved an alleged unreleased sex tape of Kim and her ex, Ray J.

Kanye shared, “I went and got the laptop from Ray J myself that night… Got on the red-eye and met this man at the airport, then got on the red-eye, came back, delivered it to her at 8 a.m. in the morning.”

He claimed, “She cried when she saw it. You know why she cried when she seen the laptop? It represents how much she’s been used. It represents how much people didn’t love her and they just saw her as a commodity.”

Afterward, her rep told TMZ, “The computer and hard drive collected were supposed to contain the original video and any unseen footage. After review, there was nothing sexual unseen, only footage on the plane on the way to Mexico and footage at a club and restaurant on the same trip.”

The spokesperson continued, “Kim remains firm in her belief that no new second tape that exists. After 20 years, she truly wishes to move on from this chapter [and] focus instead on the positive things she continues to do as a mother, entrepreneur and advocate for justice reform.”

Then there was “birthdaygate”… when Kanye went live on social media claiming he wasn’t invited to his daughter Chicago’s 4th birthday party.

Kim’s team reportedly thought he was throwing a second party of his own.

At the time, TMZ reported the rapper was apparently driving around looking for his daughter's party, and said, "I'm just wishin' my daughter a public happy birthday. I wasn't allowed to know where her party was. There's nothin' legal that's sayin' that this is the kinda games that is bein' played."

West wound up finding out where to go from Kylie Jenner's partner Travis Scott, and TMZ reports the rapper spent "about two hours" at the party.

Another source told E! News, "Kanye was never not invited to the birthday party. Kim was under the impression he wanted to do his own celebration. She was fine about him coming to Kylie's house and is happy the kids can see them together."

"Kim and Kanye are not on good terms right now," the source claimed. "She's really trying to keep the peace between them for the sake of the kids."

Kim and Kanye are the parents of four children, North West, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.