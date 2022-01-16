Kanye West Thanks Travis Scott for Directing Him to Daughter Chicago's Party

Getty

Yesterday, Kanye West went live with his grievance that he was being kept from daughter Chicago's 4th birthday party — but he wound up getting in, thanks to... Travis Scott?

TMZ reports that birthdaygate was "a simple case of crossed signals," because Kim was under the impression she was throwing Chicago one party, and that Kanye would arrive at 4 p.m. to take her to one he was throwing.

After dropping a song called "Eazy" late Friday in which he threatened to "beat Pete Davidson's ass," referencing Kim's new boyfriend, on Saturday the volatile rapper had posted a video calling Kim out for "playin' games" by not letting him attend the first party.

TMZ reports West, who was apparently driving around looking for his daughter's party, said, "I'm just wishin' my daughter a public happy birthday. I wasn't allowed to know where her party was. There's nothin' legal that's sayin' that this is the kinda games that is bein' played."

He went on to say, "It's the kinda thing that really has affected my health for the longest, and I'm just not playin'... I'm takin' control of my narrative this year. I'm bein' the father, the best father, the Ye version of a father, and I'm not finna let this happen."

West said he was worried that his not being at the party would "imprint" on his daughter that he wasn't there for her. He criticized everyone involved for refusing to tell him where the party was being held, name-checking Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian in addition to Kim.

He also complained that his schedule is arranged around his children, and claimed, without explaining what he was referring to, "They take so many fathers, just throughout America, they been takin' the fathers out the homes, purposely. So I'm speakin' up, I'm usin' my voice."