Kim Kardashian Responds to Kanye’s Claims About Second Ray J Sex Tape

Getty Images

Kim Kardashian is reacting to Kanye West’s story about a laptop containing footage of her and Ray J.

In a recent interview with “Hollywood Unlocked,” West claimed that he retrieved an alleged unreleased sex tape of ex Kim and Ray J.

Kanye shared, “I went and got the laptop from Ray J myself that night… Got on the red-eye and met this man at the airport, then got on the red-eye, came back, delivered it to her at 8 a.m. in the morning.”

He claimed, “She cried when she saw it. You know why she cried when she seen the laptop? It represents how much she’s been used. It represents how much people didn’t love her and they just saw her as a commodity.”

Now, her rep tells TMZ, “The computer and hard drive collected were supposed to contain the original video and any unseen footage. After review, there was nothing sexual unseen, only footage on the plane on the way to Mexico and footage at a club and restaurant on the same trip.”

The spokesperson continued, “Kim remains firm in her belief that there is no new second tape that exists. After 20 years, she truly wishes to move on from this chapter [and] focus instead on the positive things she continues to do as a mother, entrepreneur and advocate for justice reform.”

This isn’t the first time Kim has shut down rumors of a second sex tape. In September, Ray J’s former manager claimed more footage existed. At the time, Kim’s rep challenged his comments, telling TMZ, “The claim that there is an unreleased sex tape is unequivocally false. It is unfortunate that people make these statements to try and get their 15 minutes of fame."