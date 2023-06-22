Getty Images

Kim Kardashian opened up about how she now tunes out the noise that comes with living your life in the spotlight.

“Sometimes I've spoken out and I'm like, ‘Why did I say that? I gave that so much more attention than it needed to have.’ And then sometimes it's just you want to stick up for yourself and you want to say something,” Kim said on the latest episode of Hailey Bieber’s YouTube series “Who’s in My Bathroom?”

The reality star, who has lived her life in front of the cameras since “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” first premiered back in 2007, revealed she has reached a stage in her life where she just doesn’t have time to get caught up by the negativity, saying, “When you do have kids and you do have your business and you have things that you need to show up for, all this other stuff is noise.”

She continued, “When you have a lot of responsibility and people that depend on you, you have got to stay focused and you gotta get through it. You don't have time to really be taken off your course. People want to believe what they want to believe, and you can't change that so it's about finding your inner peace.”

Kim added that at times she finds it difficult to stay Zen about the attacks against her sister Khloé Kardashian.

“Khloé gets a lot of sh*t,” Kim said to Hailey. “I just get so protective of her because I feel like she gets it the worst, yeah, and it's so frustrating and people don't ever, like, want to take a second to be like, ‘She's human.’”

The Skims founder confessed that at times she will clap back at the those who publicly ridicule her sister. “If I'm just in the mood and I can't handle it, I'm like, ‘Dude, you know it didn't go down like that.’”

Elsewhere on the episode, Kim also opened up about a more intimate part of her life. When asked by Hailey if she prefers angry sex or makeup sex during a game of “Truth or Shot,” Kardashian chose makeup sex.

“Isn’t that, like, the best? Because you missed each other and you're passionate and, you know, are making up.”

Kim also confessed to joining the mile-high club after Hailey admitted that she had.