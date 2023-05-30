Getty Images

Keeping up with the Kardashian kids!

Khloé Kardashian shared photos of 5-year-old daughter True and 10-month-old son Tatum playing together on her Instagram story Tuesday. The cute photos mark the first time Khloé has posted pictures of the siblings together since revealing her baby’s name on the Season 3 premiere of “The Kardashians.”

In the pictures, True is seen helping Tatum stand up while he holds the bars of a railing in front of them. Another photo shows Tatum crouching down next to his big sister.

On “The Kardashians,” the Good American co-founder admitted to her sister Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick that having to rely on a surrogate to have her second baby with ex Tristan Thompson was “hard for me.”

She went on to share how the process left her feeling less connected to her new son than she did after giving birth to True.

"It's a mind-f**k. It's really the weirdest thing," Khloé said.

Khloé and the Lakers player welcomed daughter True in 2018 after two years of dating. They were then on-again, off-again before Khloé broke things off for good with Tristan in December 2021 following the news of his paternity scandal, which revealed the NBA star conceived a son with Houston-based personal trainer Maralee Nichols while he was in a romantic relationship with the Kardashian.