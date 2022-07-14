Instagram/Getty

New details have emerged about Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s second child — and their relationship.

The exes are already the parents of 4-year-old daughter True, and a source tells Page Six they are expecting a baby boy via surrogate soon.

“Khloé has always wanted a little brother for True and decided to go ahead with having the baby with the support of her family,” the insider revealed.

TMZ was first to report the news on Wednesday, and Kardashian’s rep told People, “We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family.”

Over the past few years, Khloé and Tristan have been in an on-again, off-again relationship amid several cheating scandals.

A Page Six source told the paper they are not back together and do not speak outside of co-parenting matters.

Earlier this year, Thompson confirmed that he fathered a child with another woman, Maralee Nichols. The baby, named Theo, is now six months old. He is also dad to Prince, 5, with ex Jordan Craig.

A Page Six insider says Khloé and Tristan’s “baby was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed to Khloé and the public that Tristan was having a baby with someone else in December,” another source added that “by then, Khloé was just like, ‘I’m going to be doing it by myself.'”

Khloé has been open about wanting another child. Nine months ago she tweeted, “I want [True] to have a sibling. If it’s God’s plan.”

Last year, Khloé discussed the possibility of having another child via surrogacy. During an episode of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” she said, “[My doctor] said that I would be, like, a high-risk carrier for a pregnancy. I’m not gonna get into specifics on camera, but they said it’s an 80 percent chance I’ll miscarry. I almost miscarried with True at the beginning. But I didn’t know that was a lingering thing… She said she would feel terrible putting [an embryo] in without warning me that most likely I wouldn’t be able to carry.”

She’s also reportedly in a new relationship. Last month, it was revealed that Kardashian had moved on from the relationship and is now dating a private investor.

A source told People magazine that Khloé and the mystery man are in the “early stages” of a relationship.

“Extra’s” Katie Krause recently spoke with Khloé and her family about “The Kardashians.” At the time, Khloé described herself as being “guarded” when it comes to her new relationships, and Kim called her a “sneaky dater”!

Katie asked Khloé, “Are we going to see you dating on this new show?” The star replied, “I don’t know… I do think from my years of being on TV that I will probably be more guarded, especially in a new relationship.”