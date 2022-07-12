Pete Davidson Gets Tattoo Honoring First Kiss with Kim Kardashian

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Lovebirds Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson enjoyed a pool day together, and she posted the sweet pics on Instagram.

The carousel shows the couple’s fun and flirty day, while also revealing Pete has some fresh ink.

The comedian previously announced he was having his tats removed, but it looks like he paused that plan to pay homage to the couple’s first kiss.

Page Six points out that Davidson’s clavicle now has the names “Jasmine” and “Aladdin” with the infinity sign in between. Those were the two characters Kim and Pete were playing when they shared that smooch back in October 2021 on “Saturday Night Live.” In the photo, the tattoo is partially obscured by Pete’s gold necklace.

Fans will see even more of the couple when “The Kardashians” returns for Season 2 in the fall.

Check out the teaser trailer, which features Pete.

At the end of the trailer, Kim asks Pete if he wants to shower with her. Without any hesitation, Davidson literally drops everything to do what she asks!

While their relationship was a storyline in the first season, he was never physically seen, so it looks like we are getting more of him.

On the Season 1 finale of “The Kardashians,” Pete appeared in a post-credits scene while Kim Kardashian was giving a shout-out to crew member Paxy.

During the confessional, she told someone off camera, “You have to meet Paxy. Paxy has worked with me as audio 14 years, from ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians.’ She knows everything about me. She's probably seen my vagina."

Suddenly, Davidson can be heard asking off-screen, “More than me?”

The Season 2 teaser also put some focus on Kylie Jenner’s journey to welcoming her second child with Travis Scott. She tells older sis Kendall, “I need my first night out. I haven’t had a night out in almost a year.”

Kendall admitted in the trailer, “This is definitely a massive birth control moment for me. It’s a lot.”