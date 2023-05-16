Kim Kardashian Says New Season of ‘The Kardashians’ Is Her ‘Most Emotional & Frustrating’

Instagram

Kim Kardashian and her family are no strangers to going through tough times with one another on camera, but the reality star says the upcoming season of “The Kardashians” was unlike anything she’s ever been through.

"Out of filming 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' or 'The Kardashians,' this season was probably my most emotional and frustrating internally with family that I haven’t really seen or experienced before," Kim said in her interview with “Today’s” Savannah Guthrie Tuesday.

Kim was asked about the tension seen on-screen between her and her sister Kourtney Kardashian surrounding Kourtney’s wedding to Travis Barker. In a teaser for the third season of “The Kardashians,” Kourtney says, “My sister used my wedding as a business opportunity.”

"We’ve been there before, and we’ll always be okay," Kim said. "We’re always family, that’s how we were raised. But I’m also proud that everyone’s really vulnerable because I’m sure so many other families have gone through similar things. Maybe on different levels and experiences, but I’m proud that we’re still so open and still driven to show and share so much."

The SKIMS co-founder also spoke about what it’s like to film the emotional moments with her sisters and then to see the full scope of the drama between them play out on-screen.

"There’s different cycles. You film it, and we think we’re good and we make up, and then you edit it, and then I’m seeing all the things she’s saying about me behind my back, and she’s seeing all the things I’m saying about her behind her back,” Kim explained. "The tension rises all over again, and then you have to wait more months for the audience to see it and get everyone else’s opinions."

Kim, who stopped by the “Today” show to promote the opening of the pop-up for her SKIMS clothing line at Rockefeller Center, said she has tried to use these tough times as opportunities to grow.

"I think I like to look at it as therapy, kind of like get through it, but it gets really tricky and it gets really emotional," she said. "But at the end of the day, we still love sharing our life, and I don't see that changing anytime soon."

The mogul is currently studying to be a lawyer, and told Savannah she got a 100% on her exam Monday. She added that she hopes to take the bar exam in "the next year or so."

The mom of four, who will also star in the upcoming season of "American Horror Story," says she looks forward to continuing to share her life with the reality television audience as she has done since "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" premiered in 2007.

"When we signed up for this, we wanted to always be super open and honest, and there's obviously different seasons where some people feel like they just have some boundaries and want to protect some things, and then other people really want to open up and share way more," she said. "I'm so blessed that there's so many of us that we can always respect each other's space."