Kim Kardashian Joins ‘American Horror Story’ Season 12

Getty Images

Reality star Kim Kardashian is going to be showcasing her acting chops on the 12th season of “American Horror Story,” which will be written by new showrunner Halley Feiffer.

The show has written a role especially for Kardashian.

In a statement, the show’s co-creator Ryan Murphy told The Hollywood Reporter, “Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the ‘AHS’ family. Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture. Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done.”

Kim also posted a promo for the new season on her Instagram, which reads, “Emma Roberts and Kim Kardashian are delicate.”

The new season will be based on Danielle Valentine’s new novel “Delicate Condition,” which centers on a woman who is convinced that a sinister character is going through extremes to make sure her pregnancy doesn’t happen.

Emma is returning to the “AHS” series in an unspecific role.