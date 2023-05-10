Kim Kardashian Not Dating Lakers Player Despite Courtside Appearances

Getty Images

There is a simple explanation for Kim Kardashian’s recent Los Angeles Lakers playoff game sightings!

A TMZ source says the single star is “absolutely not” dating a player. The 42-year-old is simply a fan.

Kim was courtside this week for games three and four of the Lakers vs. the Golden State Warriors, sitting with friend Sarah Staudinger.

She even made headlines wearing the cheeky T-shirt “I Love Nerds”!

Getty Images

TMZ says the courtside tickets belong to Ari Emanuel… who happens to be Sarah’s husband and Kim’s agent.

She’s also cheering on sister Khloé Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, who joined the team this year.