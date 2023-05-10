Celebrity News May 10, 2023
Kim Kardashian Not Dating Lakers Player Despite Courtside Appearances
There is a simple explanation for Kim Kardashian’s recent Los Angeles Lakers playoff game sightings!
A TMZ source says the single star is “absolutely not” dating a player. The 42-year-old is simply a fan.
Kim was courtside this week for games three and four of the Lakers vs. the Golden State Warriors, sitting with friend Sarah Staudinger.
She even made headlines wearing the cheeky T-shirt “I Love Nerds”!
TMZ says the courtside tickets belong to Ari Emanuel… who happens to be Sarah’s husband and Kim’s agent.
She’s also cheering on sister Khloé Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, who joined the team this year.
Fans may recall that Kim was spotted at multiple L.A. Rams football games last season with her son Saint.