Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Both Attend 2023 Met Gala

Getty Images

Exes Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson nearly crossed paths on the 2023 Met Gala carpet.

The stars turned heads at last year’s celebration as Kim stunned in a vintage Marilyn Monroe dress.

This year, however, Kardashian hit the arrivals solo in Schiaparelli, while Davidson posed for photos in a Fendi bucket hat, black trench coat, and sunglasses. He even posed for some snaps with his “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” co-star Michelle Yeoh.

Kim’s impressive look consisted of 50,000 freshwater pearls and more than 16,000 crystals. She accessorized with a choker, pearl drop earrings, and a ring made of crystals and baroque pearls.

The look required 12 artisans and 1,000 hours to assemble!

Kim’s sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner attended the gala too.

Getty Images

Kylie went for a red-hot custom Jean Paul Gaultier dress with a thigh-high slit and train that doubled as a blue cape.

Getty Images

Kendall opted for a cheeky black sequined bodysuit by Marc Jacobs that showed off her backside. The outfit included a bold collar and floor-length sleeves.

Getty Images