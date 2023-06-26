@rafaelpavarotti_ @VogueItalia

Reality television, criminal justice reform, entrepreneurship, and motherhood — Kim Kardashian no doubt leads a very busy life.

Gracing the July cover of Vogue Italia, the SKIMS co-founder opened up about raising four kids and navigating emotions with her very public separation from ex-husband Kanye West.

“Sometimes you just don't really have a choice. Would I have made the situation better if I handled it in any other way? No. Would I have made it worse? Yes,” said the reality star on her divorce, which has seen West take to social media on many occasions to rant about Kim. “I think at some point you just have to surrender to not getting the last word and not having your truth out there. I also saw a really good example from my parents. And that was helpful. It makes me want to be an example for my kids too.”

Kardashian added that while she doesn’t discuss with her kids the drama with their father, there are times where she feels it’s important for her to not always hide what she’s feeling from them.

“If it's something concerning my kids’ dad and I'm upset, I try not to show as much emotion. I have to be ready to explain why I'm upset, and it might not be appropriate for them to know. There's nothing worse than, ‘You'll understand when you're older.’ I don't want to be that person,” Kim explained. “But if I'm upset about other things that they can understand, I absolutely will show emotion and cry.”

No stranger to showing emotion on camera, Kim has relived the highs and lows of her life since “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” first premiered in 2007, from weddings to births to family issues to being robbed in Paris at gunpoint.

“Sometimes I'll burst out in tears, retelling or revisiting something,” said the reality star about how her confessional moments on the reality shows can be therapeutic at times, adding she at times gets “mad all over again.”

“If it's a sensitive issue and it comes out so much later than when you were filming it, it’s always a surprise.”

One moment Kim was proud to re-visit was when she passed the baby bar, telling Vogue Italia it was an important experience for her kids to witness.

“My daughter was there with me. For a long time, it was difficult for her to understand why I was studying all the time. She saw me fail and cry, she saw how I was no different than her when she was worried because of a test. But when she saw me cry from joy, I knew she understood how important that achievement was to me personally.”

Another very proud accomplishment for Kim was getting to realize a years-long dream by curating the Dolce & Gabbana Spring 2023 fashion show in Milan. In the latest episode of “The Kardashians” on Hulu, Kim reflects on the achievement and the boost of confidence it gave her; though as she told Vogue Italia, none of this makes her forgot her roots.