Keeping up with the Kardashian Kitchen!

Kim Kardashian is showing off her baking skills. In a TikTok video posted Sunday on her shared account with daughter North, 10, the SKIMS CEO is seen making apple pies.

"We making...” Kim says in the video, with North and a friend adding, “Pies!”

Kardashian then says, "Let me show you our...," with North and her friend jumping back into the shot to shout, "INGREDIENTS!"

Nothing store bought here! In addition to cutting the apples and mixing all the ingredients, Kim and North also show us how they make the pie crust.

They do briefly pause the family bake-off to remove a spider.

After the pies have baked, the mother and daughter duo show us the finished product.

The TikTok video comes shortly after Kim’s younger daughter, Chicago, called out her mom in a Mother’s Day card for using a personal chef.

In a card that included lines of text that Chicago filled in, the 5-year-old wrote, "Mom doesn't cook. She has a chef,” when prompted with “the best thing she cooks is.”

She also went on to write that, “Her favorite food is salad.”

Kim responded at the time by sharing a photo of herself cooking beeshee, a traditional Armenian pancake. She captioned the Instagram story, "Chi was wrong. I do cook. LOL."

Last month, the reality TV star, who shares her four kids with ex-husband Kanye West, opened up to Vogue Italia about navigating emotions with the very public and at times messy separation from the rapper.