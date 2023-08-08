Kim Kardashian Reveals She Broke Her Shoulder

Getty Images

If you haven’t seen Kim Kardashian post about her sweaty workouts lately, it’s because of an injury!

Kim didn’t reveal how it happened, but shared on her Instagram Story, “I broke my shoulder and tore my tendon so I’ve been out of the gym a few weeks but I’m back.”

Kardashian's personal trainer and fitness coach, Melissa Alcantara, also experienced the same injury in the past, and in their Instagram reunion we see the two ready to start Kim’s physical rehab journey. Melissa tells Kim, “I got you.”

Kim says nothing's gonna keep her down as she shares with her followers that she needs “to get back in the gym.” Her trainer made sure she didn’t start her workout without her Alani by Kim K energy drink that was shared in a video on “The Kardashians” star’s story.

Although she was on a fitness break, the reality star has been staying busy, enjoying nights out in Miami, taking her oldest son Saint West on a global soccer tour, celebrating her newest nephew Tatum Thompson's birthday, and sharing TikToks with her firstborn child, North West.

Alcantara and Kardashian started their trainee /rainer relationship in 2017 and have been inseparable since, with Alcantara training Kim four to seven days per week.

The SKKN founder discovered Melissa — aka @fitgurlmel — on Instagram when Alcantara shared her incredible fitness journey after gaining 70 lbs. during a pregnancy. It was two years after Kim had welcomed her son Saint West, and she was looking to make a change.

Melissa later told E! News in 2018, "I think she just felt like looking one way is one thing, but taking care of your body is something else. You can do both at the same time."