Khloé Kardashian, 39, is on the mend after she had a tumor removed from her face.

She took to Instagram Stories to share her skin cancer story and the results of fillers that are helping to repair the “huge indentation” left on her cheek.

Khloé wrote, “For those who do not know I had a skin cancer scare on my face. My angel @garthmd is who I trusted with removing the tumor. Dr Fischer is out of the world Fabulous!”

She continued, “Not only did he remove the tumor and made sure that I am completely cancer free but he did such a f--king stellar job on making my scar as small and beautiful as possible. Thank you so much Garth you know I adore you.”

The surgery, however, did leave mark.

Kardashian gave fans a close up with an arrow pointing to the surgery location and wrote, “Not that we needed the arrow to show the huge indentation on the side of my face but because we had to remove a tumor from my cheek I was left with an indentation. I am definitely not complaining because I would rather have an indentation that melanoma any day.”

Alongside another shot, she explained, “This is my indentation before my Armenian Tribe helped fill my cheek with the ok from Dr. Fischer. I waited over nine months to get this filled by the way. Patience is everything and of course we have to make sure medically everything is all safe.”

Revealing her before and after pics, the mom of two shared, “I look insane in these pics but I’m just so happy that may face is slowly coming back together. Ha! I don’t even know how else to word this.”

On another post, she noted, “It will always be something we have to fill due to the mass.”

Khloé also included a message to her followers, “I encourage everyone to reach out to their dermatologist and get yearly (or more like me) skin cancer checks. One check can save your life.”

In 2022, Kardashian revealed on Instagram that she had a biopsy on her face after a small bump remained for 7 months.