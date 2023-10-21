Kim Kardashian's A-List B-Day Bash, Plus: Khloé's Startling Kim Mask!

Getty Images

Kim Kardashian was radiant in red for her 43rd birthday bash, but did Khloé steal all the attention?!

Us Weekly reports Kim's birthday dinner at Funke on Friday in L.A. was just for besties, which included her sisters Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, mom Kris Jenner, and grandma Mary Jo "MJ" Houghton.

From outside the family, she hosted actors, entrepreneurs, and politicos.

But it was sister Khloé who turned heads, showing up in a paper mask of Kim's face from her blonder days. Some fans were even convinced it was Kim at first glance! (She felt compelled to take to IG to spell it out for fans that she was wearing a mask.)

Still, it was hard to completely upstage Kim, whose strappy, skin-baring red cutout dress was like a revenge dress vs. aging.

Aside from her mask, Khloé rocked a white minidress and beige handbag, while mom Kris and friend Kimora Lee Simmons looked chic in black.

Kendall's shiny, Pointillism-vibing, fitted dress created the illusion of an animal print, Kylie went with a skimpy leather minidress, and Hailey embraced autumn in an oversized brown jacket and matching leather micro-skirt.

