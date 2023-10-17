Sophia Bush & Ashlyn Harris Are Dating Amid Their Divorces (Report)

Getty Images

Two months after filing for divorce, it looks like Sophia Bush has moved on from her relationship with Grant Hughes.

People magazine reports Bush is dating professional soccer player Ashlyn Harris.

A source told People magazine, “After being friends for years, and running in the same social circles, Sophia and Ashlyn went out on their first dinner date a couple of weeks ago. This is so recent, and they are both beginning new chapters.”

Harris also filed for divorce in September from soccer player Ali Krieger.

The insider noted, “Although it’s new information to the public, Ashlyn and Ali’s divorce began months ago and they have been living apart since the summer.”

The source insisted that there is “no salacious story” about Sophia and Ashlyn’s romance.

In June, Sophia and Ashlyn both appeared at a panel at the Cannes Lions advertising festival.

At the time, Bush showed some love for Harris on Instagram. Along with a series of photos, she wrote, “Love you @ashlynharris24 and @sophieannkelly.”

Bush is also a soccer fan, so they definitely have that in common.

Bush, an investor in Angel City FC, recently said, “As a lifelong soccer fan, having a women’s football club in my hometown is a dream come true. Being a part of a leadership group like this one, filled with women and allies who are passionate about building community both on and off the field — who care about legacy, integrity, and the advancement of female athletes — is thrilling.”

In August, Sophia filed for divorce from Grant just 13 months after tying the knot.