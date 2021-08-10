Sophia Bush Is Engaged to Grant Hughes

In 2018, Bush shared her take on dating, telling Arianna Huffington on the “Thrive Global” podcast, “When you're in the public eye, for example, and you have a relationship that ends, as most do, people say, 'Oh, this failed, this marriage failed, this couple failed.' Well, no, they just ran their course," she said. "I'm still trying to work it out in real time."



In another interview with Anna Faris, Sophia revealed her biggest dating mistake, saying, “What I realize, when I look back at the way I have operated… also, by the way, as a serial monogamist for a long time, and stuck in relationships that were not good for me. What I realize is that I have to own my role in it, because more often than not, I have chosen to date the potential I see in someone and not who somebody is in this current moment. And that's not to throw shade at anybody. That's simply to say I settled for less.”