Celebrity News August 10, 2021
Sophia Bush Is Engaged to Grant Hughes
Sophia Bush and her entrepreneur boyfriend Grant Hughes are ready to take their relationship to the next level!
Grant popped the question to Bush in Lake Como, Italy.
On Tuesday, Sophia broke news of their engagement on Instagram. Alongside a pic of him getting down on one knee in a boat, she wrote, "So it turns out that being your favorite person’s favorite person is the actual best feeling on planet Earth #YES."
"Thank you to @comoclassicboats and @bottega53 for helping my favorite human plan the most incredible, moving surprise of my life. My heart. It bursts," she added.
Just a day before announcing their engagement, Sophia posted the first photos of Grant on her Instagram feed.
More than a year ago, Sophia and Grant sparked dating rumors after they were spotted several times together in Los Angeles.
Sophia Bush Sparks Dating Rumors — Who’s the Lucky Guy?View Story
Sophia was previously married to her "One Tree Hill" co-star Chad Michael Murray, but they called it quits in 2006 after one year of marriage.
In 2018, Bush shared her take on dating, telling Arianna Huffington on the “Thrive Global” podcast, “When you're in the public eye, for example, and you have a relationship that ends, as most do, people say, 'Oh, this failed, this marriage failed, this couple failed.' Well, no, they just ran their course," she said. "I'm still trying to work it out in real time."
In another interview with Anna Faris, Sophia revealed her biggest dating mistake, saying, “What I realize, when I look back at the way I have operated… also, by the way, as a serial monogamist for a long time, and stuck in relationships that were not good for me. What I realize is that I have to own my role in it, because more often than not, I have chosen to date the potential I see in someone and not who somebody is in this current moment. And that's not to throw shade at anybody. That's simply to say I settled for less.”