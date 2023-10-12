Getty Images

Soccer players Ashlyn Harris, 37, and Ali Krieger, 39, are divorcing after nearly four years of marriage.

People reports Harris filed for divorce on September 19 in Florida.

The women, who wed December 28, 2019, share daughter Sloane, 2, and son Ocean, 14 months.

Ashlyn and Ali met in 2010 while playing for the United States National Team.

Harris told People in 2019 that they started out as friends.

“We always sat next to each other on the bus and on flights, and we kind of just talked about our dreams and our hopes and what we wanted to do one day when we grew up. Because at the time, we were kids,” she said, adding, “The rest has kind of been history. Here we are nine years later, and we’re going to be getting married this year.”

She added of the wedding, “This will be the first time in our relationship where all of our friends, all of our family are going to come together to be one and to celebrate us on a completely different level. I think so much of our support from our family and friends have been through soccer and this is just so much more meaningful, in my opinion, to be celebrated for love and acceptance and inclusion, that’s so major in the world we live in now.”

Ali celebrated their one year anniversary on Instagram, writing in 2020, “Happy one year anniversary to the love of my life! I cannot believe it’s been exactly one year since the last (badass) party we went to!! 😜”

She added, “Our first year of marriage got very v weird, but we made it through together—crying, smiling and laughing through the difficult moments and sharing an even closer bond than ever before. Spending A LOT of quality time with you this year has made me love you even more and more each day.”